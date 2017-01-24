St. Paul Winter Carnival, Crashed Ice preps begin

This year's mini-ice palace is called The Towers of Boreas and features nine towers scattered throughout Rice Park in St. Paul. (Photo: Heidi Wigdahl)

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The city of St. Paul is gearing up for two major winter events.

Set up is underway for the Saint Paul Winter Carnival--a tradition that dates back to 1886. The carnival runs Jan. 26 - Feb. 5.

Rice Park acts as center stage for the carnival. You can expect a lot of the signature events, including the ice carving competition and mini-ice palace. About 1,200 blocks of ice were harvested from Lake Phalen and will be transformed into nine towers called the Towers of Boreas.

According to Rosanne Bump, president and CEO of the St. Paul Festival & Heritage Foundation, this year they're increasing their music series.

"Part of what we do is to celebrate winter... and this gives people reasons to get out and about," Bump said.

Tuesday morning, crews with Energy Management Collaborative based in Plymouth started working on the lighting. There will be more than 160 energy-efficient LED light fixtures integrated into other pieces throughout the space. When there is not live music, the lights will be synchronized to music.

"As you come out here at night, the park will come alive. There's lights in the trees, we're going to have lights within all the ice elements. So it's going to be a very magical place to be," said Keith DeFreese, EMC lighting designer.

One mile away, set up is about 80 percent complete for Red Bull Crashed Ice. The fastest sport on skates returns to St. Paul for the sixth time.

Held outside the Cathedral of St. Paul, set up started January 9. About 40 people are working on-site. Work will ramp up next week to about 225 people. According to Project Manager Andrew Markey, the track design is different every year.

"But this will be the third year in the row that we're starting basically on the steps of the cathedral," Markey said.

Last year, the event attracted more than 100,000 people.

"The athletes really appreciate performing in front and competing in front of a huge crowd and we always get that here in St. Paul," Markey said.

Red Bull Crashed Ice will take place Feb. 3-4.

