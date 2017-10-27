'Stranger Things 2' features MN museum swag

(Photo: The Science Museum of Minnesota/Twitter)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Stranger Things 2 dropped on Netflix overnight and if you look closely you'll find some sweet Minnesota swag.

Yes, the kids combating evil in the Upside Down, circa 1983, are back for another (long awaited) season just in time for Halloween. If you haven't had a chance to check out the series yet, please do. The plot, writing, acting and 80's sci-fi nostalgia is worth your time.

In the first episode of the second season, Dustin can be seen wearing a purple hoodie featuring a fossil of a Brontosaurus. Underneath its "Thunder Lizard" nickname reads "The Science Museum of Minnesota".

This, you guessed it, got the attention of The Science Museum of Minnesota.

Stranger Things fans: Check out what Dustin is wearing in season 2, episode 1! Yes, we want one too. Working on it! #StrangerThings2 pic.twitter.com/Q8JNrUiwOl — Science Museum of MN (@sciencemuseummn) October 27, 2017

Fans of the series and the museum freaked out.

This. is. AMAZING! Please sell these! — Laura Hutchison (@lhutch024) October 27, 2017

Yeah. When I saw that I was like: "hell yeah, I've been there" 🤘 — Ｒａｍｉ. (@WTFreakazoid) October 27, 2017

I’d preorder one so fast! — Lindsay (@LindsayMpls) October 27, 2017

In the tweet, the museum said, "Yes, we want one too" and added it is working on getting them. Meantime, enjoy the show!

