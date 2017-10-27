KARE
'Stranger Things 2' features MN museum swag

Jay Knoll, KARE 8:29 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Stranger Things 2 dropped on Netflix overnight and if you look closely you'll find some sweet Minnesota swag.

Yes, the kids combating evil in the Upside Down, circa 1983, are back for another (long awaited) season just in time for Halloween. If you haven't had a chance to check out the series yet, please do. The plot, writing, acting and 80's sci-fi nostalgia is worth your time.

In the first episode of the second season, Dustin can be seen wearing a purple hoodie featuring a fossil of a Brontosaurus. Underneath its "Thunder Lizard" nickname reads "The Science Museum of Minnesota".

This, you guessed it, got the attention of The Science Museum of Minnesota.

Fans of the series and the museum freaked out.

In the tweet, the museum said, "Yes, we want one too" and added it is working on getting them. Meantime, enjoy the show!

 

