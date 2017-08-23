KARE's Diana Pierce inducted into Silver Circle

Retired KARE 11 news anchor Diana Pierce will be inducted into the NATAS Silver Circle during the 2017 Upper Midwest Emmy Gala in October.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Former KARE 11 anchor Diana Pierce spent decades delivering the news to Twin Cities television viewers and serving a community she knew and loved.

Now the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) is honoring Diana for that service and a career that stretched out over more than three decades, by inducting her into the prestigious Silver Circle.

NATAS describes the honor this way. "The (Gold) and Silver Circle is not an award: It is recognition of eligible individuals who have made a significant contribution to television well above and beyond that required by their job. That contribution can be in service to the industry, to NATAS, to the community, or to people training for a career in the field. Nominees answer to the highest standards of integrity and honor in all aspects of their personal and professional lives."

Diana Pierce came to KARE 11 (Then WTCN) in 1983, and took a seat on the anchor desk with Paul Magers. Her work, however, was not confined to the studio desk. Diana covered stories from the 1984 Republican Convention to the 40th Anniversary of the end of WWII in Japan. She also invested in making the community a better place, establishing the Diana Pierce Family Mile at the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon, urging viewers to donate blood, and lending her name to KARE's successful Buddy Check. Her consistent coverage of health issues over the decades underlined her commitment to a healthy lifestyle, something Diana continues to espouse.

Diana was inducted into the Minnesota Broadcast Association’s Hall of Fame in 2009.

Never content to stop learning, Diana earned a Masters Degree during her final years with KARE 11. She officially retired from the station in April of 2016.

Before moving to Minnesota, Diana worked as an anchor/reporter at KSEE in California for a little more than a year and WTKR in Virginia for three years. She received a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Boston University in 1978.

Also being inducted into this year's Silver Circle class are KSTP meteorologist Dave Dahl, KTTC News Director Noel Sederstrom, and broadcast journalist/instructor Ken Stone.

