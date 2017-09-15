New TPT documentary focuses on Minnesotans who served in Vietnam

"The Telling Project" airs September 29 at 8 p.m. on Twin Cities PBS. (Photo: Twin Cities PBS)

Forty-two years ago the Vietnam War officially ended but there is a renewed focus on the 20-year conflict with the premiere of a new documentary series by renowned filmmaker, Ken Burns airing this weekend.

Our Twin Cities PBS station decided to take the topic and bring it closer to home spending a year compiling the stories of Minnesotans who served in Vietnam.

"The Telling Project" airs September 29 at 8 p.m. on TPT 2.



