12-year-old skateboarder competes in X Games

Brighton Zeuner. Courtesy: Brighton Zeuner

MINNEAPOLIS - The youngest female competitor in X Games history is back in action in Minneapolis.

Brighton Zeuner was only 11 years old when she competed at the X Games last year in Austin. Zeuner finished in fourth place in the Women's Skateboard Park competition last year.

She's back at the ripe old age of 12 (she'll turn 13 on July 14 the day before this year's finals) and she hopes to land on the podium. If she wins she'll be the youngest gold medalist in X Games history breaking a record set in 2003 (a record older than she is).

Zeuner has been competing since she was 8 and she has her own vert ramp in her backyard back in Encinitas, California. You can see some of her skateboard videos on her You Tube channel.

She's one of the ambassadors of the X Games featured on the Minneapolis poster.

The finals of the Women's Skateboard Park will be on Saturday July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

