New wave of anti-Semitic attacks

MINNEAPOLIS - In two months the number of threats to the Jewish community is shocking.

More than 80 threats, some just this morning, of bombs in community centers nationwide – two here in the Twin Cities in the last five week.

Adding to that – two Jewish cemetaries have be desecrated.

So what is going on?

Jana Shortal sat down with Rabbi Debra Rappaport to have that discussion.

(© 2017 KARE)