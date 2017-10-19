A viewer disagreed with Jana Shortal. So they sat down together.

(Photo: KARE 11)

On Oct. 9, I shared some frustration on Breaking The News about how the narrative around the NFL Player Protests was going.

I felt the original intent of the protest, to speak about against racial inequality in this country, had been hijacked and spun into a war about who was, and who was not, a "real" American.

I said so and a viewer watched and was so taken aback, he sent me an email.

He fundamentally disagreed with me, and said so.

I fundamentally disagreed with him, and listened.

As he did to me.

Tonight we met and talked about the protests.

And respectfully, wish to share it.



