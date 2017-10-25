Bloomington mosque: Community shaken after bombing, burglary

Two and a half months ago a coward set off a bomb at a mosque in Bloomington where people were gathered to pray. Six days ago, at that same mosque, a robbery happened. No arrests have been made in either case. http://kare11.tv/2zR6Q1V

KARE 7:32 PM. CDT October 25, 2017

