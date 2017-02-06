Brackets for Good is back in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS - Brackets For Good is back for another year.
In its second year, Brackets For Good is a bracket-style fundraising tournament in the Twin Cities. In this tournament, 64 local nonprofits will compete to fundraise, earn increased exposure, and have a chance to win $10,000 from a generous corporate sponsor.
Brackets for good allows users to vote to send big cash prizes to their favorite charities through a bracket competition. They advance by "scoring more points" than their opponent: $1 raised = 1 point.
At the end of each round, the nonprofit with the most points in the individual match-up advances to the next round, the points are reset and the fundraising continues until a champ is crowned.
The 2017 Brackets for Good Tournament Bracket, consisting of 64 nonprofit organizations, will be announced on Tuesday.
