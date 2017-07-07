BTN 11: Philando Castile's mother's message of healing

Valerie Castile on one year anniversary of Philando Castile's death. Credit: KARE 11

ST. PAUL, Minn. - One year after Philando Castile's death his family has a message of healing.

Castile's death has forced for the Twin Cities community to face tough questions about race and policing. Philando Castile's mother Valerie brought her message to the community: change must come to policing and that she supports police.

On July 6, 2016, Castile was shot to death by Officer Jeronimo Yanez in Falcon Heights. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter last month.

On the anniversary of his death Valerie Castile spoke to the public along with Governor Mark Dayton requesting that a police training fund be named after Philando Castile.

"This isn't about my son anymore, this is about the next generation of children, our future leaders. They need to be protected as well," said Valerie Castile. "With the help of the police we can grow into a wonderful civilization. The police, we need them because the world would be chaotic if we didn't have the police. Don't get me wrong. I love having the police to protect and serve us, but when it comes to the point where there's miscommunication and it turns out the way it turned out like my son it's unacceptable and I think with the proper training and been able to have a dialogue with a person that you can come to a resolution where everyone goes home."

Castile continued, "We need to treat each other better. We need to love more instead of hate. This world is so filled with hate these days...I just feel like we should love one another more and get to know each other."

Dayton also named Castile's uncle, Clarence Castile, to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board. The 15-member board, among other things, determines law enforcement training requirements.

