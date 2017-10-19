BTN11: A viewer disagreed with Jana Shortal. So they sat down together.

I felt the original intent of the protest, to speak about against racial inequality in this country, had been hijacked and spun into a war about who was, and who was not, a "real" American. I said so and a viewer watched and was so taken aback, he sent me

KARE 7:17 PM. CDT October 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories