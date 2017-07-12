BTN11: Burden of closed mental health line could now fall on police - KARE

Financial issues are forcing a mental health crisis hotline in Minnesota to hang up, and that means police will be picking up the slack. West St. Paul police sat down with Adrienne Broaddus to talk about the issue. http://kare11.tv/2sScVHu

KARE 7:22 PM. CDT July 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories