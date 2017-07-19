BTN11: Camp counselor making a difference - KARE

Demetrius Neal, a St. Paul resident, is a counselor at the YMCA's Camp Day Croix in Hudson, Wisconsin. His first experience at the camp was 15 years ago when he attended on a scholarship. http://kare11.tv/2vkZlOm

KARE 7:03 PM. CDT July 19, 2017

