BTN11: ESPN pulls broadcaster named Robert Lee off of Virginia game

ESPN is pulling a broadcaster off a Virginia Cavaliers college football game in Charlottesville because his name is Robert Lee. To Mike Zipko, a public affairs consultant, ESPN's decision is a self inflicted wound. http://kare11.tv/2xeh3UU

KARE 6:45 PM. CDT August 23, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories