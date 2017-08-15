BTN11: Former neo-Nazi has Life After Hate - KARE

Christian Piccolini spent years hurting people as a neo-Nazi... until he quit. He got out and devoted his life to getting others like him out too. We revisit his story. http://kare11.tv/2x2E3W0

KARE 7:19 PM. CDT August 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories