BTN11: Gettin' ready for the Great Minnesota Get-Together

Almost there...almost there. That's what fair lovers are saying tonight. The Minnesota State Fair begins in a couple of days and we wanted to know what it's like to be a fair worker getting ready for the Great Minnesota Get-Together. http://kare11.tv/2g55

KARE 6:50 PM. CDT August 22, 2017

