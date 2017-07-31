BTN11: Have you given up on the Twins? - KARE

Jaime Garcia was a member of the Twins for less than a week. The Twins gave up reliever Brandon Kintzler to the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline. Are you even paying attention at this point? Do you even care? http://kare11.tv/2vclVeQ

KARE 6:52 PM. CDT July 31, 2017

