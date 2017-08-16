BTN11: History or hate: Should Confederate monuments be removed? - KARE

As the city of Baltimore took down Confederate monuments overnight, a long standing debate of history versus hate surges again: should the markers of the Confederacy stand as symbols of heritage, or topple as an immortalized reminder of hate? http://kare1

KARE 6:50 PM. CDT August 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories