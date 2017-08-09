BTN11: How bad is the situation with North Korea? - KARE

"This is a very precarious moment," says U of M Political Scientist Larry Jacobs. "In my lifetime I would have to go back to the Cuban Missile Crisis really to find a comparable moment in which we were on the edge of a very serious military conflict."

KARE 6:49 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories