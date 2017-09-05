BTN11: Is Bitcoin a bubble? Or here to stay?

Last week, the price of one bitcoin was worth about $4,900, meaning the Winklevoss brothers just turned $11 million into $450 million. However, that fairy tale isn't experienced by a lot of people. http://kare11.tv/2wFqD3j

KARE 6:59 PM. CDT September 05, 2017

