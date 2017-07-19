BTN11: Justine Damond's death in the international spotlight - KARE

Justine Damond's shooting death isn't just news here. Her story is international and reporters are here from all over the world to cover this. Most notable? The Austrailian media, as Damond is one of their own. http://kare11.tv/2trDS9b

KARE 7:03 PM. CDT July 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories