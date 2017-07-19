BTN11: Justine Damond's death in the international spotlight - KARE
Justine Damond's shooting death isn't just news here. Her story is international and reporters are here from all over the world to cover this. Most notable? The Austrailian media, as Damond is one of their own. http://kare11.tv/2trDS9b
KARE 7:03 PM. CDT July 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officer was startled by 'loud noise' ahead of fatal shooting of Justine Damond
-
Annandale girl dies, boy fights serious E. coli infection
-
Late morning weather 7-19-2017
-
Plymouth couple weds early for mom with Alzheimer's
-
BTN11: Family farm reeling after 35K mink let loose
-
17-year-old murdered in Fridley, authorities investigating
-
Memorials grow as world learns of Justine Damond;s shooting death
-
BTN11: 'The Prison Mirror' is the longest running jail paper in the U.S.
-
Conjoined twins separated with help of 3D technology
-
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
More Stories
-
Minneapolis elected official calls for audit of…Jul 19, 2017, 4:52 p.m.
-
Transcripts of Justine Damond 911 call releasedJul 19, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
Arrest made in Fridley teen murderJul 17, 2017, 10:06 a.m.