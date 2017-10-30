BTN11: Manafort, Gates plead not guilty to Mueller's charges

President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate, Robert Gates, have been indicted by the federal government and have both pleaded not guilty. Chris Hrapsky breaks it down in "Manafort for 4th-Graders." http://kare11.tv/2yZVn2x

KARE 6:55 PM. CDT October 30, 2017

