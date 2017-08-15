BTN11: Minneapolis ponders 5 cent bag fee - KARE
Grocery and retail customers would be charged a five cent fee for each paper or plastic bags, under an ordinance the Minneapolis City Council will consider Friday. The charge would also be applied to reusable bags when first purchased. http://kare11.tv/2f
KARE 7:05 PM. CDT August 15, 2017
