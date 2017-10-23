BTN11: Minneapolis pro wrestler, WWII vet Stan Kowalski dies

Minnesota's own Stan Kowalski, World War II veteran and former professional wrestler, passed away on Friday at 91 years old. John Croman remembers the VFW leader who never stopped fighting for other veterans. http://kare11.tv/2lclpd0

KARE 7:02 PM. CDT October 23, 2017

