BTN11: Minnehaha Academy explosion survivors checked for concussions - KARE

Dr. Uzma Samalani, a neurosurgeon at the VA hospital, has studied blasts like what happened at Minnehaha Academy and the affects those blasts have on the brain. She said many people who have a blast injury don't even know it. http://kare11.tv/2uqtgI8

KARE 6:43 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

