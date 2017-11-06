BTN11: Neurologist seeks to save college students' sleep

"So somewhere between, I'd say, the light bulb and the new iPhone, sleep got broken pretty badly," Prichard said. Yes, Dr. Prichard is throwing out some shade on sleep. And she is out to save the shut-eye of the college student at the The Center for Sleep

KARE 6:52 PM. CST November 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories