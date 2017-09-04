BTN11: Obadiah talks Vikings season... and Packers fans

Less than a week before the Vikings kick off the new season, Breaking the News NFL analyst Obadiah Gamble is back with his thoughts on how good this team will (or won't be) AND he shares his thoughts about his Packers buddies. http://kare11.tv/2xJP283

KARE 7:02 PM. CDT September 04, 2017

