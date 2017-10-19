BTN11: Richard Spencer shouted down at University of Florida speech
Loud chants of "Say it loud! Say it clear! Nazis are not welcome here!" greeted white nationalist Richard Spencer when he took the stage Thursday for a controversial University of Florida speaking appearance. http://kare11.tv/2hQMMVr
KARE 9:21 PM. CDT October 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
Mississippi Dunes golf course closed, land for saleOct 19, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
-
Milwaukee Marathon comes up short after course errorOct 19, 2017, 8:17 a.m.
-
Dog reunited with owner 14 months after going missingOct 18, 2017, 5:38 p.m.