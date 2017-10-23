BTN11: The cost of non-disclosure agreements

Non-disclosure agreements are used by companies all the time, legitimately. But in the cases of Fox News or the Weinstein Company -- they've been used to hush and bury allegations of illegal sexual harassment or assault. http://kare11.tv/2yNky7R

KARE 6:41 PM. CDT October 23, 2017

