BTN11: The real Powerball winners - KARE

Powerball. Tonight. $700 million. But do you know who really wins the Powerball? I mean, consistently wins, every single time? It isn't you. It's the state, and the feds. http://kare11.tv/2wzXc5B

KARE 6:56 PM. CDT August 23, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories