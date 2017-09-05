BTN11: What's next for "Dreamers" in Minnesota?
The Trump administration has announced that it will phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, over the next six months. So, what exactly does that mean for some of the immigrants who call Minnesota home? http://kare11.tv/2eDFu
KARE 6:59 PM. CDT September 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Second muskie attack on northern Minnesota's Island Lake in 2 months
-
Man saved in St. Croix River rescue after falling nearly 100 feet
-
Hurricane Irma forecast
-
Parents remember baby boy with bench at state fair
-
#HarveyCat wins internet, swims to safety in aftermath of Harvey
-
Trump rescinds protections for young immigrants
-
White pine passion continues for north woods lumber family
-
State fair attendance could hit 2 million for first time
-
Fire spreads to Washington side of the Gorge
-
Trump expected to end program for "Dreamers"
More Stories
-
Missing Alexandria teen found in rural Grant Co.Sep. 5, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
-
NC man says in 911 call he woke up from dream, found…Sep. 5, 2017, 2:01 p.m.
-
Nursing student brutally attacked in FargoSep. 5, 2017, 1:30 p.m.