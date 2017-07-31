BTN11: Woman works to prevent opioid overdoses in honor of late fiance - KARE

Lexi Reed Holtum's fianc�, Steve, spent 28 days in rehab. When he got out, he died of a heroin overdose. http://kare11.tv/2tYmCbS

KARE 6:50 PM. CDT July 31, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories