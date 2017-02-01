Budweiser's Super Bowl ad is an immigrant story

(Photo: KARE 11)

Budweiser’s newly released Super Bowl LI ad is a minute-long origin story.

“Born the Hard Way” follows the journey of Anheuser-Busch brewery co-founder Adolphus Busch, a German immigrant who came to the United States and settled in St. Louis in the 1800s.

Chris Sargent, who also made Bud’s 2015 Super Bowl spot “Not Backing Down,” directed the commercial. It can be seen below. What do you think? Should Super Bowl ads be political?

USA Today