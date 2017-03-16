Catholics receive unexpected blessing for St. Patrick's Day

(Photo: KARE)

The luck of the Irish spreads to most Catholics this Lenten season.

During a typical season of Lent, Fridays are days of refraining from eating meat. But since St. Paddy's Day lands on a Friday this year, many Catholics are getting a pass.

Archbishop Hebda has granted to the faithful of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, as well as any visitors or travelers who may be physically present within the territory of this Archdiocese, a dispensation from the obligation of abstinence from meat on March 17, 2017.

So we had to ask: What is it about corned beef? Father Joseph Gillespie, who presides over St. Albert the Great, gives his take.

