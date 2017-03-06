Chrissy Teigen reveals struggle with postpartum depression

Model Chrissy Teigen attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen is known for being an open book, but there is one chapter of her life that she has been hesitant to share. Until now.

In a Glamour essay published Monday, the model/author opens up about her experience with postpartum depression.

Teigen writes that she was changed after giving birth to her now 10-month-old daughter, Luna, whom she shares with singer-husband John Legend. "Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful," says Teigen, who returned to host Lip Sync Battle four months after delivering Luna and began working on her second cookbook four months after that.

"My lower back throbbed," she continued. "My ­shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me. One thing that really got me was just how short I was with people… I would lose it.... When I wasn’t in the studio, I never left the house. Most days were spent (in) the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed."

In December, as the holidays loomed, Teigen and Legend paid a visit to her general practitioner, who diagnosed her with postpartum depression and anxiety.

Important note: please don't feel like you have to tiptoe around me! It is the most uncomfortable feeling ahhhh only downside to sharing PPD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 6, 2017

Following the diagnosis, Teigen — who says her awareness of her own socioeconomic privilege made her feel "weird saying aloud I’m struggling" — began taking an antidepressant and talking with friends, family and, eventually, her employers: "It got easier and easier to say it aloud every time."

Teigen wants the same for other women who may be struggling silently. "It can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone," she added in Glamour. "I also don’t want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression because it can be different for everybody. But one thing I do know is that, for me, just merely being open about it helps. This has become my open letter."

But, as Teigen later joked on Twitter, she doesn't want to be treated any differently for sharing. She just wants other women to feel liberated to share their experiences, too.

