Community police officer helps couple rescue dogs from Korean meat farms

A chance meeting between a Stillwater Community Police Officer and a stranded couple leads to multiple good deeds. The officer let the couple borrow his SUV to pick up 6 dogs who had been flown to the U.S. after they were saved from Korean meat farms.

KARE 9:18 PM. CDT July 13, 2017

