Critics: Pardon would nix chance to hold Arpaio accountable

Sheriff Joe Arpaio attends a rally by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, October 4, 2016, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Photo: ROBYN BECK, This content is subject to copyright.)

PHOENIX (AP) - Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's critics say a pardon for the retired lawman would remove the last chance to call him into account for a litany of misconduct during his 24 years as metro Phoenix's top law enforcer.

President Donald Trump is mulling a pardon for Arpaio's criminal conviction for disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

The former sheriff's critics say Arpaio hasn't been called into account for his investigations of his political foes and a racial profiling case that led to his conviction.

Arpaio says the other alleged misconduct isn't relevant to the discussion of his possible pardon.

He also dismissed criticism that he has been able to wiggle out of his legal troubles in the past as just longstanding complaints from those who opposed him.

© 2017 Associated Press