Dessa, Minnesota Orchestra collaborate this weekend

Minnesota Orchestra’s Grant Meachum and Dessa (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - For the first time ever, the Minnesota Orchestra will work in concert with a rapper. And not just any rapper, but, Minnesota’s own, Dessa.

Dessa tells Breaking The News’ Jana Shortal she has never been more nervous about a show in her entire career (and Dessa has played gigs all over the world, written two poetry books and countless essays).

The Orchestra’s Grant Meachum said in response to that fear, "We got you."

So check it out. Dessa talks rap classical with Jana.

The shows are Friday and Saturday at Orchestra Hall. Both shows are sold out.

