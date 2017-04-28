Drama at city hall, Delmonico caught in the middle

Lt. John Delmonico (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - In what can only be described as a bizarre week at city hall, the question one thought was answered, who will lead the Minneapolis Police Department’s 4th Precinct, is far from being so.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chief Janee Harteau named 29-year MPD veteran Lt. John Delmonico to the post. About five hours later, Mayor Betsy Hodges said she would not accept that appointment.

“You know it hurts,” Delmonico said Friday in an interview with Breaking The News' Jana Shortal.

Caught in the middle. That's how Lt. Delmonico can best describe what's gone down at city hall this week.

“I know that Harteau and I had several conversations about me being an inspector. She laid out her expectations and we had some really good discussions. I know she called and basically said, 'I am going to appoint you to the 4th precinct and the announcement will be coming out soon,” Delmonico said.

Chief Harteau announced it in an email sent to the media, it would be Delmonico's gig. Five hours later, the mayor announced it would not be.

Lt. Delmonico says he was never called in that five-hour window where his appointment was still on the table by the Mayor. But he does, have a history with this mayor.

His critique of Hodges came in her first year as mayor over a news story that is commonly referred to as "Pointergate."

A reporter on that story asked Delmonico about Mayor Hodges and he said he answered the question asking a question of his own: "Is she supporting gangs in this city or cops?"

“There was nothing accusatory or derogatory, I asked a question,” Delmonico says about it now.

When asked if he thought Mayor Hodges’ refusal to his appointment was retaliation he said he didn’t know.

“That was something where I was doing my union job. I thought, she and I -- we met a couple times over that issue, I thought we had put the issue behind us and had both moved on,” Delmonico said.

Mayor Hodges was asked if this was the reason she said no to Delmonico's appointment. She said no.

Mayor Hodges has said she respects Delmonico’s work but just does not want him to lead the 4th Precinct. Chief Harteau seems to be sticking by her pick. As for Delmonico?

“I'd like to really know what's driving this. I certainly wish if she had major concerns, which clearly she does, that before this would have unfolded she would have gone to the Chief with concerns or certainly come to me herself and ask me tough questions,” Delmonico said.

