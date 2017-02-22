Fake news: Deciphering fact from fiction

Ways to spot fake news (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Only 30 seconds into scrolling through her Facebook feed, University of Minnesota senior Kelsey Christensen spots an article shared by a relative, and a simple click becomes her truth test.

“I’ve never seen this before. It doesn’t have any information where they are from, why they are doing this, who their editor is, their phone number or anything like that,” said Christensen.

As a journalism major, she can tell the video, by a source purporting to be a TV news channel, is more than questionable.

“This looks like fake news,” she said.

Fake news, a common phrase in the lexicon now, often tweeted and used by President Donald Trump, blurs the lines between truth and fiction, leaving the masses to wonder: what is fake news and how do you spot it?

“The President calls anything or anybody in the general realm of media – that displeases him – fake news. I don’t like the story you did. You are fake news. I think that dilutes the meaning of something important. There is such a thing as real fake news, the oxymoron that may be,” said Scott Libin, a Hubbard senior fellow at the University of Minnesota School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Libin believes a greater push of media literacy can help the public understand the hallmarks of credible journalism. He seeks out multi-sourced, trusted brands.

“Here is what fake news is not. It’s not just flawed news, it’s not slanted news or biased news. Or news you just don’t happen to like. Fake news is manufactured from scratch. It’s news that is intentionally inaccurate, sometimes wildly so, and it’s dangerous,” said Libin. “People are unfortunately inclined to believe almost anything as long as what they want to believe.”

The newly launched Facebook Journalism Project will partner more with news organizations and educators as part of a new program to promote news literacy and curb news hoaxes.

“No social media, no website is going to save you from being stupid, if you decide you are not responsible for what you pass along, there is no algorithm that is going to save you from that,” said Al Tompkins, senior faculty at the Poynter Institute journalism school in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tompkins has studied the proliferation of fake news and believes it can be found in three categories.

“One, is obviously political. Two, is monetary, someone selling a good or service, and three, just to cause chaos, that's the most damaging of all,” said Tompkins. “The worst example of fake news has to do with those people that are causing chaos.”

Tompkins says one of his go-to nonsense detectors begins with a reverse image search. He runs a questionable image through Photoshop.

“Just drag the Photo into Photoshop, go to ‘file’ then ‘file info’ and you’ll see the metadata on the photograph, where it was taken, who took it, and so on,” said Tompkins.

Or, for a foolproof method, Tompkins advises running the photograph into Google Images for a reverse search. Consider his example of widely shared photos showing extreme snowfall after a snowstorm.

“Very often if you will take that image and drag it over there, you’ll find no, that didn’t happen in Minneapolis, it happened in South Dakota three years ago, so we see this a lot in weather images,” said Tompkins. “What it will do is a quick search for you and find other places where that image has shown up, so it's a one click deal.”

But before you click, Tompkins wants all news consumers to pause and remember a very real responsibility.

“One of the things I’m really concerned about right now is that we are going to have critical thinking fatigue, there is going to be some much bad info and slanted info, we are going to give up,” said Tompkins. “Be responsible for what you yourself pass along, just as you would a rumor in the office, a rumor you hear at the barber shop or style salon, be responsible for what comes out of your mouth and what comes off of your fingers, because that’s got your name on it."

The Associated Press and USA Today compiled a list of questions on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news.

-Does the URL look odd? That "com.co" ending on an otherwise authentic-looking website is a red flag.

-Does it make you mad? False reports often target emotions with claims of outlandish spending or unpatriotic words or deeds.

-How is the writing? Caps lock and multiple exclamation points don't have a place in most real newsrooms.

-Who are the writers and the people in the story? Google names for clues to see if they are legitimate, or not. Check sources and experts.

-What are fact-checking sites like Snopes.com and FactCheck.org finding?

