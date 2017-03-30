Former skinhead forms group to help others

MINNEAPOLIS - Hate can be cultivated anywhere. Christian Picciolini had great parents and lived in a great home in the Chicago suburbs but what he didn't have at the age of 14 was a lot of friends.

"I never found a place to fit in….I was searching for ID and community and sense of purpose like every teen does and just so happen that across the street from where I grew up lived America’s first neo Nazi skinhead leader," said Picciolini.

And that skinhead saw a kid who was an easy target for radicalization.

"It’s really about the promise of paradise it’s keying in on the vulnerable marginalized people who are searching for identity, community and purpose, never about ideology at first," said Picciolini.

And so to have those things you were willing to become emblem of hate?

"Yes I learned and I accepted my role as a neo Nazi skinhead as a racist..even the violence because that gave me an excuse to project my anger," said Picciolini.

Who did you hate?

"Hatred for black people…Jews…gay…anyone who wasn't white. We attacked people based on color of their skin who they loved…who they prayed to," said Picciolini.

For 8 years, once even stopping to freeze in time his place in history, at the most horrific place in history. But by the age of 22...Christian said something changed.

"I started to meet the people I claimed to hate-I had meaningful conversations and I received compassion from the people I least deserved it from when I least deserved it," said Picciolini.

He got out then and "Life After Hate" began his work now...is telling his story all over the world. And running the non-profit "Life After Hate." A space where neo Nazis and skinheads can go to leave that life behind. It is work Picciolini says he must do. Because it was his work in his former life that built the hate.

"I planted a lot of seeds of hate 30 years ago and for the last 22 years I have been pulling up the weeds from those seeds still today," said Picciolini.

Will you ever be finished?

"I don't think so, lot of work to do," said Picciolini.

