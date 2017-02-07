Franken in 2020? Not as crazy as you might think

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) speaks during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on the nomination of Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions, on Capitol Hill, February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Ever since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, democrats have been trying to figure out who will be its party nominee in 2020.

One writer with The Washington Post suggests Minnesota Senator Al Franken.

"Sen. Franken is not going to run for President in 2020. He will, however, spend the next several years fighting on behalf of Minnesota families—working on issues like income inequality, education, college affordability, health care, equal rights, and on behalf of consumers and small businesses," said Franken spokesperson Michael Dale-Stein.

Still, when a U.S. Senate seat was won by a satirist in 2008, America took note. A Saturday night live cast member among the Washington elite?

Gasp.

America was going to hell for sure.

“There are lots of reasons to think that a conversation about Franken and Presidential runs two-three years ago was something you laughed off but by 2020 it might not be a ridiculous of a conversation as we think,” political analyst David Schultz, from Hamline University, said.

