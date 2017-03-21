Geno Auriemma's advice: Body language matters

Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Albany Great Danes in the first half during the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. (Photo: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Connecticut women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma provided some sage advice to young players: Body language matters on the court and on the bench.

“We put a huge premium on body language, and if your body language is bad, you will never get in the game. Ever,” he said during a news conference Saturday. “I don’t care how good you are.”

Entering Monday’s second-round NCAA Tournament game against Syracuse, UConn has won an NCAA-record 108 games in a row and has not lost in 855 days.

He also said his players know that when he reviews game film, he watches the bench, too. Players who are not engaged and involved won’t play.

He said young players “who don’t even know which pivot to use” act “too cool” and are only happy for themselves and not their teammates. He said he and his staff don’t recruit players who act that way.

“I’d rather lose than watch the way some kids play the way they play. I’d rather lose,” he said “They’re allowed to get away with just whatever, and they’re always thinking about themselves. Me, me, me, me. I didn’t score so why should I be happy. I’m not getting enough minutes, why should I be happy. That’s the world we live in today. Unfortunately. Kids check the scoreboard sometimes because they’re going to get yelled at if they don’t score enough points. Don’t get me started.”

