The Minnesota State Fair begins in a couple of days and we wanted to know what it's like to be a fair worker getting ready for The Great Minnesota Get-Together. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Almost there...almost there. That's what fair lovers are saying tonight.

The Minnesota State Fair begins in a couple of days and we wanted to know what it's like to be a fair worker getting ready for the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Here's KARE 11's Jana Shortal.

© 2017 KARE-TV