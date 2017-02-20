Hamline: The birthplace of college hoops

Hamline University: Home to the first ever intercollegiate basketball game. (Photo: Hamline University)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Before the brackets. Before the buzzer beaters. Or the buzzer for that matter. Before the dynasties, the money and the scandals. Heck, before there were iron rims.

There was Hamline versus University of Minnesota Ag School -- the very first intercollegiate basketball game ever played.

"It's not near well known enough that we are the birthplace of intercollegiate basketball," said Hamline basketball coach Jim Hayes.

The year was 1895, just four years after Dr. James Naismith invented the game at Springfield University in hopes of luring more students to physical education class during the winter.

"It was a slightly different game than what we are playing today. The first score was 9-3 and so it was actually played on the original 13 rules that Naismith wrote when he invented the game," Hayes said.

That's nine-on-nine. And no dribbling.

That inaugural college game was played inside Hamline's Hall of Science.

Cole Mayer is a senior at Hamline – he's doing a documentary on the golden years of Hamline Hoops.

"The athletic director at the time, Raymond Kaign, came straight from Springfield, Massachusetts and was playing on the first team with James Naismith himself and brought the game to Minnesota that way," Mayer learned.

Imagine, this was a few years after the big bang of basketball. So that comes with some controversy.

According to the NCAA, Geneva College in Pennsylvania claims title to the birthplace of college basketball and Vanderbilt makes it's case too, but both of those 1893 games were played against YMCA teams.

Hamline went on to win three national titles and 19 MIAC championships.

"It something I would like everybody to be the first thing they think of when they think of Hamline Univesity and our program," Hayes said.

Not a bad recruiting tool.

