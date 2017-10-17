HashTivism to Activism? #MeToo may get there

In less than 48 hours one million people, in 100 languages, from all over the world, have joined in one hashtag. Is this a movement? (Photo: KARE 11)

#MeToo.

In less than 48 hours one million people, in 100 languages, from all over the world, have joined in that hashtag moment simply by adding their name to the list or by sharing their story.

The hashtag born when actress Alyssa Milano posted on Sunday the following:

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

By asking people to say "me too" if it happened to them at any point, the world would see how widespread this really is.

It worked.

#MeToo was trending for more than a day and by the second 24 hours, a new movement began because of the first -- which begged the question; had this gone from hashtivism to actual activism?

We sat down with MPLS MadWomen President Alex West Steinman.

