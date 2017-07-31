Have you given up on the Twins?

KARE
KARE 11 Staff , KARE 6:52 PM. CDT July 31, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Jaime Garcia was a member of the Twins for less than a week. The Twins gave up reliever Brandon Kintzler to the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline. Minnesota is seven games back of the AL Central leading Cleveland Indians.

Are you even paying attention at this point? Do you even care?

KARE 11's Rena Sarigianopoulos talks with John Bonnes of Twins Daily to get a sense of where fans are at on this season's edition of the Twins.

