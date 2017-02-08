KARE
Hearts popping up on historic MN buildings

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 5:45 PM. CST February 08, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Don't be alarmed if you see folks plastering hearts on buildings around Minnesota. Photojournalist Carly Danek shows us why they're leaving a mark on some of our most iconic and historic buildings.

