KARE
Close
Breaking News WATCH LIVE | Giraffe birth at NY zoo
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Hennepin Co. SMART team fights for sexual assault survivors

SMART sexual assault advocates fight for survivors

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 7:30 PM. CDT April 04, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - April may be Sexual Assault Awareness Month, but the advocates in Hennepin County work all year round to fight the epidemic.

To more effectively advocate for victim-survivors, law enforcement and service providers have joined forces to build one team called SMART.

Melissa Chido from the Minneapolis Police Department, Kristi Jarvis from Hennepin County Medical Center, Hennepin County Prosecutor Lolita Ulloa  and Sexual Assault Advocate Sarah Edstrom explain how their work fits together in this video.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories