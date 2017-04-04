Hennepin Co. SMART team fights for sexual assault survivors

Hennepin County's SMART team works on behalf of sexual assault victim-survivors. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - April may be Sexual Assault Awareness Month, but the advocates in Hennepin County work all year round to fight the epidemic.

To more effectively advocate for victim-survivors, law enforcement and service providers have joined forces to build one team called SMART.

Melissa Chido from the Minneapolis Police Department, Kristi Jarvis from Hennepin County Medical Center, Hennepin County Prosecutor Lolita Ulloa and Sexual Assault Advocate Sarah Edstrom explain how their work fits together in this video.

© 2017 KARE-TV