Hidden Figures author sits down with KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS – "Hidden Figures" is the story of three female African-American mathematicians working behind the scenes at NASA. It took place during the reign of Jim Crow laws in the early 1960s.

The movie, based on a true story, shows how the women helped launch John Glenn into orbit.

The women - called computers -- performed complex math calculations for engineers. It follows the stories of Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, and Katherine Johnson.

But the film was inspired by the New York Times bestseller Margot Lee Shetterly authored.

The book, bearing the same name, begins in World War II and moves though the Cold War, the Civil Rights Movement and the Space Race.

Shetterly was in Minnesota Tuesday delivering a lecture presented by the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota.

Following the lecture, Shetterly told KARE TV the story behind the story.

Shetterly was home visiting her parents for Christmas when she and her family ran into a former Sunday school teacher.

Shetterly’s father, who was a scientist at NASA, reminded Shetterly and her husband about women who also worked at NASA.

"Mrs. land worked at NASA. He started talking about her and these other ladies and the work that they had done. And he said, ‘Oh by the way, Katherine Johnson calculated the launch window for the astronauts,’ “Shetterly said. “So, my husband said, 'Wait a minute. I have never heard this story. This isn't in the history books. Why don't I know this story?’”

Shetterly, who grew up in Hampton, Virginia, knew the women who did the work but said she didn't know the story behind how they got to NASA. For Shetterly, the face of Science looked like her.

On Tuesday, Shetterly told the audience attending the lecture how she would attend NASA Christmas parties.

For Shetterly, the black female mathematicians who helped win the space race were normal people. But that day in 2010, she accepted the responsibility to tell their story. Through her writing, Shetterly showed the world how black mathematicians used their talents to help our country.

For Shetterly, these women who helped win the space race were normal folks. As a child, she says she saw so many black people working in science she thought that is what black people did. Her father was a scientist and an internationally respected climate expert.

“That was a moment for me to say why were they there and how did they get there?” Shetterly asked.

Indeed, it has taken decades to tell their story but it a story Shetterly hopes will be remembered beyond months set aside to honor black and women's history.

“I want people to know that this is an American story. It is everyone's history. It is black history because the protagonists are black,” Shetterly said. “The protagonists are women. It is an American story because these are Americans.”

Shetterly will attend the Academy Awards on Sunday. Hidden Figures has been nominated for three awards, including Best Picture.

“It is a privilege just to be nominated. I had no idea when I started working on this book six years ago that the story would become a book and would then become a movie,” Shetterly said. “It is such a thrill and an honor to have gotten here and to know that this story is going into the history books and it is never going to fade from view.”

